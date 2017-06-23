Brentwood Knights youth travel baseball team are Cooperstown-bound

By LANDON WOODROOF

A trip to Cooperstown, N.Y., is enough to make a true baseball fan’s heart start pounding double-time beneath his jersey.

It is a place of pilgrimage, where thousands of people with ball diamonds glittering in their eyes journey each year to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame. It is a place where superhero-like figures from the sport’s past bring back childhood memories of loving the game and where those same figures encourage future generations to follow their dreams and talents as far as they can go.

It is a place the Brentwood Knights cannot wait to get to.

The Knights are a 12-and-under youth travel baseball team. Their season starts in March and goes until mid-July, before taking a break and starting back up again in the fall. They play 70 to 80 games in the spring and another 20 or so in the fall.

The team was formed five years ago when the players were 8 and under. They hold try-outs every year, and some of the players have been on the team from the beginning.

They play tournament baseball almost every weekend during their season, often traveling around to surrounding states to face the most challenging teams they can find.

This weekend they are traveling farther than they ever have before, to a tournament in Cooperstown where they will face 104 different 12-and-under teams. Getting there has been a lot of work, but also a lot of fun.

“Your 12-year-old season, Cooperstown is the mecca,” Brentwood Knights Coach, Mark Murray said.

Murray played college baseball at Vanderbilt University and views the sport as a valuable influence on young lives.

“I learned a lot from baseball growing up,” Murray said. “As I tell the parents it’s more about what these kids are learning on the journey and the experience.”

What the kids are learning are lessons about teamwork, determination and focus. The Knights’ schedule is often demanding. On tournament weekends they might have to be on the field at 7 a.m., play much of the day, and then be back on the field early the next morning as well.

“They learn you got to make sacrifices. You can’t stay out late or play in the pool all day,” Murray, whose son Luke is on the team, said.

They also learn how elite competition, as heartbreaking as its outcomes can sometimes be, leads to positive development on a personal and team-wide level.

“Our goal is always if you’re winning 80 or 90 percent, you’re not challenging yourself,” Murray said. “We’ve tried to always increase the level of competition to ensure that your’e pushing yourself and your getting better.”

That is one of the main reasons that Murray is such a believer in travel tournament play. There are good teams in Tennessee, including about 5 or 6 other 12-and-under teams in the Nashville area. However, by going and competing against teams in different cities and states they can build their game in ways not possible by playing the same teams over and over.

“It’s nice after playing the local tournaments to go to St. Louis or go to…Cartersville, Georgia and play teams you’ve never seen,” Murray said. “It helps the kids get a different experience, but as coaches, too, it’s nice to test your skill as far as in-game adjustments.”

When you play at a higher level, of course, there is a greater chance that you will lose. To Murray, though, those neck-and-neck games show the sport at its best.

“It’s not fun to go play teams and win 17 to nothing or run up the score,” Murray said. “It’s great when you have those one-run games.”

Inevitably, close games against stiff competition can lead to some tough defeats. For instance, there was that Game 7 in the finals of the USSSA Global World Series. The Knights were one strike away from winning when the batter from the opposing team hit a home run to win the game.

“We all walked off the field, we were upset we lost, but we were smiling because it was great baseball,” Murray said.

The Knights all share a love of the game as well as hopes for where it might take them.

Murray said the team holds a banquet every year where each player fills out a questionnaire and shares their answers with everybody.

“Just about everyone of them when you ask what do you want to do when they grow up they say, I want to be a professional baseball player,” Murray said.

Murray’s aspirations for his players are simpler.

“I want to see 100 percent play in middle school, then 100 percent play in high school and find a way to get those with drive and interest playing in college,” Murray said.

It has certainly taken a lot of drive to get the Knights to Cooperstown. Murray estimated that the trip is going to cost somewhere in the $20-25,000 range. The team has held three fundraisers to help finance the trip. They sold coupons for Sonic in Brentwood, held a car wash in the parking lot of Prairie Life Fitness in Cool Springs and waited tables and helped serve at the City Cafe on a day when the restaurant donated part of its proceeds to the Knights’ travel expenses.

“The community has been great in supporting our trip,” Murray said. “We’ll probably do one more when we get back to try to finish off some of the deficit we have and to say thank you to the people who have helped us get this far.”

But before then comes the tournament itself, which will be held at Cooperstown Dreams Park. Murray said the Knights are ecstatic about it.

“The kids are on Cloud Nine right now,” he said. Not only will they get to visit the hall of fame, they have several packed days of activity in front of them.

Things kick off Saturday with an opening ceremony. There will then be several days of skills competitions—like home run derbies and timed runs around all the bases—and game play before the tournament itself is held on Wednesday and Thursday. A closing ceremony with fireworks will follow.

The Knights are a good team. Murray said they placed first or second in four tournaments this past fall and five tournaments this spring. They typically win about 45 of 70 games in a season. That is to say they will not be easy to beat in Cooperstown.

However Cooperstown turns out for the Knights, though, the team will no doubt return to Brentwood with their heads held high. For them, baseball and their team is more than any single tournament.

After all, laying on the Knights is “a lot of baseball, a lot of growing, a lot of growing together,” Murray said.

The Knights have been given a schedule for some of their pre-tournament games. Several of those games will be available to stream online at DreamsParksTV.com.

Here is a copy of that schedule, which is also available on the team’s Facebook page: