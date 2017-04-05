Friends of the Brentwood Library used book sale starts Friday

Bookworms, music hounds, and movie buffs should know that this Friday, April 7 is the start of the latest edition of the Friends of the Brentwood Library used book sale.

This quarterly event will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the sale will go from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and everything will be half price.

As in past sales, most books will be priced $3 or less, although there will be a section with higher-priced collectible books. Most children’s books are just fifty cents.

In addition, the sale will feature DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, games, puzzles and even some vinyl records for the analog lovers out there.

All money raised at the sales goes right back to the library. Last year the Friends of the Brentwood Library raised $85,570, according to the Brentwood Library’s latest annual report.