Easter egg hunt brings expectant crowd to Brentwood Library

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Rowan Winters, 7, crouched just outside the perimeter of the egg-covered field where the hunt would soon take place and strategized. He was with two friends, Dayton Smith, 7, and John Bradford Smith, 6. There were only a few minutes left until the whistle blew and freed them to go collect their early Easter bounty.

“Are you allowed to look under the cones?” Rowan asked. There were orange cones on the field separating the hunting grounds for different age groups.

“Maybe,” Dayton said.

“I’m just gonna do it. I’m gonna take a risk,” Rowan said. “I’m just gonna start picking up the cones and trying to find the gold one.”

The Easter egg hunt in a grassy expanse adjacent to the Brentwood Library featured 30,000 multi-colored plastic eggs, each containing a treat. There were also 16 gold eggs. The gold ones got you a special Easter basket packed with more substantial goodies.

Throngs of children clutching a variety of personalized baskets waited in anticipation for Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham to come out and give them the OK to go for it. They had eggs to find.

Carter Maxwell, 7, and his younger sister, McKenzie, 2, were two of those kids. Like Rowan, Carter had worked out a game plan.

“I’m just gonna find the eggs closest to me so I can get lots of them,” Carter explained. He figured he could clear 20 or maybe even 30 eggs that way.

“I want a pink egg,” McKenzie declared.

The two played around, Carter knocking his blue basket against McKenzie’s pink one. He had just lost a tooth the other day. “It got caught on my shirt so Dad had to pull it,” he said. “When I first lost it it felt really weird.”

Just before 4:30, Dillingham took the field and, after waiting for the precise moment, blew the whistle. Kids tumbled forth from every direction, flooding the field with looks of determination and quick, grabbing hands.

In under two minutes, what had taken eight adults a full hour to scatter across the grounds was cleared. Everywhere children began to set down and sift through their hauls.

Dayton and John Bradford Smith were with their mom, Dorothy, examining the contents of their baskets.

They had both done well, it seemed, their baskets reasonably full with green, blue, red, pink, yellow and orange eggs.

Still, Dayton felt he had amassed “a little less” than he hoped.

Then, all of a sudden, out of the distance came a smaller, blonde-headed boy with a big smile on his face, holding a basket that could barely contain all of the eggs in it.

“I bet you he got the golden egg,” John Bradford said, pointing to the boy who ended up being his and Dayton’s younger brother, Miles. “There’s supposed to be four golden eggs, but I didn’t see one.”

“Miles did you get all those by yourself,” Dorothy asked, obviously impressed.

“Yes!” Miles said with a look of pleased astonishment on his face. He and his brothers then proceeded to inspect his sizable egg harvest.

As things wound down, Dillingham, who has been putting on Easter egg hunts with the Brentwood Library for over 30 years, reflected on the afternoon.

“Well it was a beautiful day,” she said. “It’s always nice when you don’t have to worry about the weather.”

She said she’s not good at guessing how many people had come, but that it was a lot.

“I think it was a great success,” she said.

By 5:30 p.m., the field looked like it does on any other day. Gone were the cones and the eggs and the hundreds of eager, trampling feet. They’ll be back next year.