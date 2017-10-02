Guitar string jewelry, oil paintings inspired by nature featured this month at Brentwood Library

Photo: A piece of guitar string jewelry by Brenda Anderson

This month’s featured artists at the Brentwood Library bring with them unique backgrounds that inform and inspire their art.

Oil paintings by Rana Hajizadeh will be displayed on the Friends of the Brentwood Library Gallery Wall during October. Handcrafted jewelry made from guitar strings will be featured in the library’s display case visible just as you enter the main library lobby on the right.

Painting was Hajizadeh’s childhood dream. She grew up in Iran and was fascinated by the richness and diversity of Persian art.

Even when pursuing a degree in Medical Research and Food Science, Hajizadeh’s love of art persisted. While exploring the various aspects of life as a scientist, she was amazed at the ever-present beauty of nature — from the beauty of color and the shape of ovules in the pistil of a rose viewed under the microscope, to the elegance of Saturn and its ring as seen through a telescope.

In 2010, she began painting and fell in love with the medium of oils.

“Painting satisfies my need for being challenged and for learning new things,” Hajizadeh said.

Her paintings range from realism to the abstract. She has worked from life and photos to create still lives, florals, landscapes and figurative compositions.

Regardless of what style they take, each painting has a story.

“My art is the fulfillment of my personal mission to inspire happiness by sharing the fabulous beauties that I experience around me,” Hajizadeh said

The showcase display for October will feature Brenda Anderson, who creates jewelry from guitar strings.

Anderson grew up around a family jewelry business, a life experience that gave her a unique perspective on creativity, which eventually evolved to encompass a broader range of styles.

Her work was influenced early on by a deep appreciation for family and a strong sense of place. She has found the Delta region and the Appalachians especially inspiring.

The cultures and people she has encountered on her travels have also influenced her style. Native American culture and the diverse cultures of immigrant communities in the United States have fed her creative passion. A little bit farther afield, she explored Europe, the islands, and South America, her definition of style was supplemented with the fundamental spirit of those people and their unique concepts.

Her current design of integrating guitar strings into jewelry brings together the influence of music, from the blues of the Delta to the honky-tonks of Nashville. Her business, N harmony jewelry, is her way to share joy with others who wear her designs to define their own spirit and style.

If you are an artist and interested in exhibiting at The Brentwood Library, please contact Art Chair Jeannine Owens at brentwoodfriends@gmail.com.

The Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.