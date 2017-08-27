Brentwood Library considering changing name due possible $4 million donation

By LANDON WOODROOF

The provisions of a 32-year old will could mean a new name for the Brentwood Library.

As the Brentwood Home Page reported earlier this week, longtime Brentwood resident and owner of the historic Holtland/Wildwood mansion, Charles Witherspoon, died. His passing puts into effect a portion of his aunt, O’Delle Holt’s will. This specific portion would give the Brentwood Library a substantial sum of money if the city renames the library in honor of her late husband, John P. Holt.

The matter was discussed at Thursday’s City Commission Informational Session. There it was decided that the Library Board would make a recommendation on accepting the money and changing the library’s name at its next meeting in September.

Witherspoon grew up at Holtland/Wildwood with his aunt and uncle, O’Delle and John Holt. Upon O’Delle’s death in 1993, Witherspoon was granted a life estate in the historic property and the roughly 260 acres around it.

Witherspoon sold the land for $10.5 million in 2016. Per O’Delle Holt’s will, half of the proceeds from that sale went to Brentwood United Methodist Church. Witherspoon was to receive an annual payment from the other half until his death, after which the will said the money should go either to the establishment of a new library or towards the funding of a preexisting one, with an important string attached.

“The CITY OF BRENTWOOD may use these funds on an already established public library but if said library funds are used for this purpose, the name of said library must be changed” to the John P. Holt Library, the will reads.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said the amount of money that would go to the library under Holt’s will was around $4.2 million at the end of the calendar year. He said it could be more by now due to appreciation.

“We need to make some decisions,” he said. “The first decision is do we want to accept the funds under those conditions, which I would encourage you to strongly consider doing.”

The $4.2 million is far more than the city spends on the library’s budget in an entire fiscal year. The city’s FY 2017-18 budget, for instance, shows $2.46 million in library funding.

Bednar said, however, that city staff did not think that Holt’s money should go to normal operating costs, if it does get accepted.

“We should not, in our opinion, use it to supplant money the city would otherwise normally spend on the library,” he said.

City Commissioner Anne Dunn agreed.

“We can still continue to fund our library,” she said. “I think of these as over and above.”

Mayor Jill Burgin asked about rebranding, noting that the library had just recently come up with a logo redesign. Would that and the entry signs leading into the library have to be changed?

Bednar said the city probably would have to change those things. Commissioner Regina Smithson suggested the costs for making those changes could come from the Holt donation.

Smithson also said that she hoped to receive input from community members, especially the Library Board, on how the money could be used.

As far as a timeline is concerned, Bednar said the city should at least decide on whether or not to accept the money in the near future.

At the end of this portion of the meeting, Bednar summarized the direction commissioners are wanting to take.

“What I’m hearing is… that we’ll ask the Library Board in the short term to consider and make a recommendation to you all relative to whether or not we should rename the library and accept the funds, and then we’ll deal with how we use them a little bit over the next several months,” he said.

The ultimate decision to rename the library and accept the funds will be up to the City Commission.