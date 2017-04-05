Brentwood man arrested for DUI after throwing bottles of alcohol out car window

By EMILY R. WEST

An underaged Brentwood man is free on bond Wednesday morning after an early morning crash ended in his arrest for DUI.

According to a Franklin Police Department news release, officers were on scene at a two-vehicle crash at Franklin Road and Mack Hatcher Memorial Parkway.

Arriving officers determined that one of the drivers, Andrew Warren, 20, of Brentwood, began throwing bottles of alcohol that were in his vehicle into the adjacent wood line.

Officers also determined that Warren was impaired at the time of the crash, and arrested him.

Charged with DUI, Andrew Warren is free on the $2,500 bond set by the Magistrate.

He is scheduled to appear in court April 13 at 1 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.