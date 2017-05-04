Brentwood may offer $2.4 million for school expansion

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Brentwood City Commission will consider putting in $2.4 million to help fund the expansion of Brentwood High and Middle School.

Dr. Mike Looney, Williamson County school superintendent, said he went before the city commission Thursday morning to ask for the money.

He said commissioners told him they would put the item up for a vote Monday at the regularly-scheduled meeting.

The whole expansion project is estimated to cost $17.2 million for the first phase.

