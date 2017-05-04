Brentwood may put in $2.4 million for school expansion

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The city of Brentwood may offer the county $2.4 million to help pay for school expansion.

Dr. Mike Looney, Williamson County school superintendent, said Thursday that the City Commission decided during a work session to vote on contributing $2.4 million for the expansion of Brentwood High and Middle School.

“It’s huge,” Looney said. “It’s going to pay the first two years of principal interest.”

The entire expansion project is expected to cost $17.2 million for the first phase. The County Commission is set to vote on the measure Monday night, but has balked on wanting to fund the expansion because of the amount of debt.

Looney said Thursday that if the city of Brentwood did put in $2.4 million, he thinks that would put many commissioners minds at ease.

Page High and Middle School are also looking at a $4.9 million expansion. Looney said Thursday he is looking at options for those projects.

“I’m working on some alternative proposals and solutions in that regard as well,” he said.

The projects are key to rezoning proposals that have been made. If the expansions are not done, it could mean more students would have to be rezoned into other schools.

The county is currently exploring different options on how to fund the capital expense, which would be paid with bonds. But county officials have stated they do not want to raise property taxes to pay for the expense.

