Brentwood median home price passes $700,000 as all areas rise

By EMILY R. WEST

Despite a median home price in Brentwood of more than $700,000, the average cost of housing in Williamson County still is 13% lower than comparable areas across the United States.

According to the Williamson, Inc. trends report released at a breakfast meeting today, the median housing price for homes in each municipality continues to increase.

Last year in Brentwood the median housing price was $667,000. And though the median continues to rise, homes for sale spend the longest time on the market, an average of 63 days.

In 2016, the longest average was 54 days.

Nolensville –– where prices surged ahead of Franklin last year –– now is back down to third place in the market. But homes there have the shortest time on the market, 50 days.

Franklin’s median housing price increased $66,000, to $482,193. Franklin has the most inventory of any of the municipalities and is second to Brentwood in median price.

Spring Hill’s median price increased $16,000 from last year, while Thompson’s Station’s prices ticked up an additional $56,000.

Fairview is still the only area in the market with prices below $300,000, though Fairview market prices have surged $40,000 in the past year.