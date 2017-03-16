Brentwood Middle Science Olympiad team heads to state

Brentwood Middle School’s Science Olympiad team recently took 1st place at the Tennessee Science Olympiad regional competition held on the MTSU campus.

The BMS team will compete at the state competition in late March.

Science Olympiad competitions are like academic track meets, consisting of a series of 23 team events in each division (Division B is middle school; Division C is high school). Each year, a portion of the events are rotated to reflect the ever-changing nature of genetics, earth science, chemistry, anatomy, physics, geology, mechanical engineering and technology. By combining events from all disciplines, Science Olympiad encourages a wide cross-section of students to get involved.

The team is coached by Jeremy Modglin and Caitlin Meador.

Team members are:

Ava Rosenberg

Benoit Cambournac

Braden Sheorn

Cash Petree

Dustin Bluhm

Emily Van Schaack

Hayden Griffin

Hursha Kondee

Jonathan Preston

Joseph Baugh

Khaled Khurram

Max Aulino

Michelle Qiu

Pierce Dudek

Sam Lippe

Sarah Majka

Steven Walter

Tyler Myers

Will Dawson

William Wilson