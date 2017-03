Brentwood Middle School swept Grassland for the Williamson Middle Athletic Association boys and girls basketball championships on March 2.

The BMS boys won 53-50 and the girls won 36-34.

Brentwood’s John Windley, Macen Redner, Ben Caylor and Griffen Burke were selected to the boys all-tournament team.

Amelia Osgood and Sophie Roston made the girls all-tournament squad.