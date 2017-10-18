Brentwood names new City Recorder and adds City Engineer

CITY OF BRENTWOOD

The City of Brentwood announced Wednesday that Holly Earls had begun work as City Recorder and Darek Baskin was joining the city Engineering staff.

Earls officially started Monday, Oct. 16, and will replace Debbie Hedgepath who has been with the City for 28 years. Hedgepath plans to retire at the end of the year.

“We are very pleased to have Holly and Darek join the City of Brentwood,” City Manager, Kirk Bednar said. “They fill very important positions with the City, and we look forward to many years of service to the residents of Brentwood from both them.”

Earls, of Pulaski, has more than eight years of experience as an executive assistant to the Town Manager of Smyrna. In that position she organized and facilitated the 2016 Special Census, served on multiple town boards and was the primary point of contact for the Town Manager, Mayor and Town Council. Earls is a certified municipal clerk and also brings legal support to the city having worked as a legal secretary for many years. Earls is a graduate of Motlow State Community College with a degree in Business Administration.

Earls will be responsible for preparing the agenda and minutes for city commission meetings and will serve as the City’s records custodian. She will also provide administrative support to the City Commissioners, City Manager and the City Attorney. Earls is a Tennessee native and is married.

Darek Baskin, of Covington, Tennessee, has been hired as Brentwood’s City Engineer. Baskin will join longtime City Engineer Steve Foster within the Engineering Department under the direction of Engineering Director Mike Harris. He graduated cum laude with a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Memphis and is a Tennessee Licensed Professional Engineer. Baskin previously worked for Powers Hill Design, a private consultant in Memphis and was assigned to work with the City of Memphis and specifically the Civil Engineering and Land Development Office reviewing plans and coordinating with clients and consultants on projects. Previously Baskin was the City Engineer and Director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of Millington, Tenn., and worked with several engineering companies over the years. He is married with three children.