Brentwood O’Charley’s first in nation to test out new menu

By LANDON WOODROOF

O’Charley’s has 209 locations nationwide, but only one of them currently has the restaurant’s brand new, updated menu. If you live in Brentwood, that new menu is only a few miles away.

The Brentwood O’Charley’s at 100 E. Park Drive first opened its doors nearly 30 years ago, on Dec. 13, 1988. That location’s continued popularity and proximity to the company’s Nashville headquarters are the main reasons it was chosen to showcase the updated menu, Quinn Kaemmer, a public relations representative for O’Charley’s, said.

Work on the new menu began at the beginning of this year. O’Charley’s spent months examining its regular menu and researching and testing new products.

The result, Kaemmer said, is a menu more focused on fresh, never-frozen offerings.

“O’Charley’s made more than 100 changes to its menu— introducing completely new dishes and incorporating fresher/handmade ingredients into its recipes,” Kaemmer said in an email.

Some of the new items include shrimp tacos and jack cheese wedges. One of the changes made as far as freshness is concerned is that the restaurant is moving towards hand-chopping all of its salads and making its own croutons and dressings in-house.

Along with new menu items and more in-house preparation of fresh foods, Kaemmer said that some changes were being made in how menu items are served.

“Additional changes, not visible via the menu include increased portion sizes and up-leveled plating/presentation,” Kaemmer said. That means your mac and cheese might come served in a small skillet instead of a regular, old plate, to cite just one example.

The Brentwood O’Charley’s has seen several iterations of the new menu since April, but the finalized version just went into effect in July.

So far the response has been great, Kaemmer said.

She wanted to emphasize that although the restaurant has a new menu that does not mean that longtime favorites are necessarily disappearing.

The restaurant will still have its fresh rolls, Free Pie Wednesdays and popular items like Fresh Cedar Plank Salmon and hand-breaded chicken tenders.

Kaemmer said that the plan was for the menu to expand next to other locations in Williamson County and in Columbia, Ohio, which she said was a popular location for test marketing. After that it will move into other Nashville-area locations.

A copy of the new Brentwood menu is available here.