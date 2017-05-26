Brentwood, Page snag individual tennis titles

BOYS STATE TENNIS (at Old Fort Park)

Class AAA Singles Championship

Sam Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Stone Cozart (Tennessee) 0

Brentwood’s Sam Fischer captured the Class AAA singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Tennessee’s Stone Cozart.

Class A-AA Singles Championship

David Skrabut (Page) 2 vs. Jacob Lorino (Knox Catholic) 0

Page’s David Skrabut defeated Knox Catholic’s Jacob Lorino 7-5, 6-4 to capture the Class A-AA singles title Friday.

Division II-A Singles Championship

Walker Anderson (BGA) 0 vs. Harrison Williams (Knox Webb) 2

BGA’s Walker Anderson fell 6-0, 6-2 against Knox Webb’s Harrison Williams in the DII-A singles championship.

GIRLS STATE TENNIS (at Old Fort Park)

Class AAA Singles Championship

Somer Henry (Brentwood) 2 vs. Sneha Sinha (Collierville) 0

Brentwood’s Somer Henry took down Collierville’s Sneha Sinha 6-3, 6-2 for the Class AAA singles championship.

Class AAA Doubles Championship

Evelyn Calhoun/Georgia Fischer (Brentwood) 2 vs. Allison Griffin/Lindsay Carney (Houston) 0

Brentwood’s Evelyn Calhoun and Georgia Fischer won the Class AAA doubles title with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Houston’s Allison Griffin and Lindsay Carney.

Class A-AA Singles Championship

Sarah Brackin (Page) 2 vs. Allison Ivey (CAK) 0

Page’s Sarah Brackin defeated CAK’s Allison Ivey 6-1, 7-6 to capture the Class A-AA singles title Friday.