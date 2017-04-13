Brentwood parents hope to see expansions for campus funded

Hundreds of Brentwood parents packed into the middle school cafeteria on Wednesday night, hoping to hear more concise answers from school and county officials about upgrades to campus.

Superintendent Mike Looney reiterated those plans on Wednesday night, noting they were essential to the Brentwood campus growth and a mechanism to combat overcapacity.

Architects from Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood created plans for everything from a new STEM center to more fan capacity inside the football stadium. Original plan estimates spent anywhere between $15 to $18 million.

Between both the middle and high school, the renovations will allow for 600 more students, 400 of whom will attend the high school. It will also include a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics building, which would make it the only school with one.

Other renovations primarily deal with traffic flow and the existing high school. Portables could also disappear as needed. In years to come, the district will have to reconstruct Brentwood Middle School. This plan doesn’t include that phase.

The nearly now estimated $19 million is contingent on whether the Williamson County Commission will fund the initiative. And simply, parents wanted to know if the commission really wanted to fund it and how they could positively parlay their opinions before the May meeting.

County Mayor Rogers Anderson told the group that it came down to dollars and cents and how the county can efficiently bond the money for the projects will maintaining its Triple A rating.

“We want to make sure we can pay for all of these schools and build them over the next five and 10 years,” Rogers said. “We will look at it again in May. We will try to fill out the mechanism into pay for this. And the capacity of our bonds.”

When asked if most in the room would be comfortable with a property tax increase to pay for schools, the bulk of the cafeteria’s hands shot up. Right now, at least 65 percent of the county’s taxes go to fund 40 plus schools with 38,000 students and counting.

“We have to pay for it, and we have to have 13 votes,” District 6 Commissioner Paul Webb said. “And we can’t snap our fingers and do it. There’s a process. I am going to support the schools. My granddaughters are coming through. I am going to support it when we figure out the funding. We can’t just say go build it and bankrupt the county. We have to figure out how to do it, and we can’t change the property tax rate in the middle of the year.”

The County Commission will ultimately decide in its May meeting.