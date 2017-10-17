Brentwood Police to participate in drug take-back event

The Brentwood Police Department will again partner with The Drug Enforcement Administration in its National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

This one-day event will make it convenient for the public to rid their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, representatives from the Brentwood Police Department, the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition and the UT College of Pharmacy will be standing by at the Brentwood Municipal Center where residents will be able to drop off their

expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The group will not be able to accept liquids, needles or sharps of any kind.

Komen Race will be going on

Please note that this year’s Drug-Take Back event will coincide with the annual Komen Race for the Cure. The race will result in multiple road closures in the Maryland Farms area, including the partial closure of Maryland Way. If you plan to drop off items between 10 and 12 please approach the Municipal Center from the west using Granny White Pike and Virginia Way. After noon there should no longer be closures or delays.

After previous Take Back Days spread over the past five years, over 3,000 tons of prescription drugs were brought to collection sites that DEA and its state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners established.

For additional information on Drug Take-Back Day please contact the Drug Enforcement Administration.