Brentwood radiologist, wife, plead guilty to tax fraud

McCoy has been in practice for more than 20 years and is board certified in diagnostic radiology, according to a profile by U.S. News and World Report.

The federal indictment alleged that Dr. McCoy provided radiological services under contracts with healthcare providers. The McCoys filed false tax returns for the years 2003‑2007 that included fictitious withholding amounts, attached false Forms 1099‑OID, and failed to report taxable income. The indictment further alleges that the McCoys submitted false documents to IRS and placed their assets in the names of nominees or in nominee bank accounts.

According to the announcement, the McCoys admitted at the plea hearing on Monday in Nashville that from July 25, 2002, until August 13, 2014, they conspired to defraud the United States by impeding the IRS’s collection of their income taxes. The McCoy’s further admitted that they signed and filed a false tax return for the 2003 tax year that reported $439,850 in fictitious withholdings.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled by the court, and, when sentenced, the McCoy’s face a potential statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Thomas J. Jaworski and Alexander R. Effendi of the Tax Division represent the United States.