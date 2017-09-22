Brentwood rebounds strong against Nolensville

By SAM McGAW | Photos by DOUG HOSLER

Following last week’s loss against Ravenwood, Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford insisted that his offense needs to find consistency. The unit did just that on Friday, as the Bruins responded with a 49-7 win at home against Nolensville.

“We got some quality work this week,” Crawford said. “I thought we were focused and ready to play, and I think we played that way. Nolensville continued to fight. You can tell they have a bright future over there.”

Quarterback Carson Shacklett led the onslaught, completing 13 of 13 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

“We needed to bounce back,” Shacklett said. “We took a hard loss last week, but we’ve forgotten about it and we’re moving on to the next opponent.”

Brentwood (5-1, 2-1) visits Independence (3-2, 2-0) for a Region 6-6A clash on Friday, Sept. 29.

Indy has won five straight contests against the Bruins, including a 27-24 victory in last year’s Class 5A state semifinal.

“It’s going to be a shootout,” Shacklett said. “They got us a couple of times last year. We’re just excited about the opportunity.”

The Bruins outgained Nolensville 432-204.

Brentwood jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter behind two touchdown runs from running back Jordan Nicholas and a 1-yard score from Carter McKechnie.

Nicholas finished with four carries for 21 yards, while McKechnie had 49 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards and two scores.

Nolensville receiver Zach Campbell took a toss 80 yards to the house to close his team’s deficit to 21-7 at the end of the opening frame.

“We blew an assignment when they ran a power option,” Crawford said about Campbell’s touchdown. “They did some things we hadn’t seen. They have good coaches and good young players. They’re going to be fine in the end.”

McKechnie took a screen pass and weaved through traffic on his way to a 36-yard touchdown two minutes into the second quarter.

Shacklett later connected with wide receiver Parker Bullion down the right sideline for a 22-yard touchdown, and wide receiver Chayce Bishop extended the lead to 42-7 when he took a screen pass 40 yards for a score.

“We’ve been preaching consistency,” Shacklett said. “That’s what our offense is trying to reach. We did pretty well with that tonight.”

Wide receiver Grant Yocam capped the scoring when he took a screen pass from Kaden Dreier 61 yards for a touchdown with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

Yocam finished with five catches for 108 yards.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.