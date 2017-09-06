Brentwood resident named Assistant Academic Dean at Father Ryan

Brentwood resident Cheryl N. Williams has been named the new Assistant Academic Dean of Father Ryan High School, according to an announcement from the Catholic school in Nashville.

Williams brings to Father Ryan more than 18 years of academic experience gained at four different universities in Tennessee and one in Florida. For the past year she was the Campus Academic Dean in the Academic Affairs Division of Motlow State Community College, where she supervised 77 faculty members and scheduled and staffed more than 600 classes per year at the college’s Moore County Campus. Prior to that she was the Senior Associate University Registrar at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., and earlier served as Senior Associate Registrar at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Fla. She succeeds Jennifer Anton, who became Father Ryan’s Academic Dean in May upon the retirement of long-time dean Sara Hayes.

“We are delighted to welcome Cheryl to Father Ryan,” Father Ryan Principal Paul Davis said in announcing the appointment. “Her work in the classroom and in curriculum development in multiple universities speaks to the breadth of her academic experience, which will enhance the already strong academic programs here. I know that our Academic Dean Jennifer Anton is excited about Cheryl’s arrival and what she will provide the students and faculty of Father Ryan.”

Williams began her teaching career in 1998 in the Department of English at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, where she added the position of Curriculum and Articulation Coordinator the following year. In 2008 she returned to UT, first as Academic Advisor in the College of Business Administration and then as Curriculum Coordinator/Catalog Editor in the Registrar’s Office, serving there for six years. In that position, she was responsible for a range of academic programs, developed the training protocol for two university-wide software launches, and drafted and assessed the department’s five-year strategic plan.

“I have had a rewarding time at the university level in helping to develop curriculum and programs for all of our students,” Williams said. “But I am extremely excited to be at Father Ryan, a school with an outstanding reputation for academic achievement and service, and to work with Jennifer and Paul and all the faculty to help develop the kind of courses and instruction that can make a difference in the lives and careers of these young men and women. This opportunity also gives me an important and rewarding way to express my faith.”

A native of Nashville and a resident of Brentwood, Williams earned her Bachelor of Arts in English/Writing Concentration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 1996, graduating summa cum laude. She went on to complete her Master of Arts in English from UTK in 1998. She and her husband, Phil, are parishioners of the Cathedral of the Incarnation.