An introduction to non-contact rugby is being offered for boys and girls between first and fifth grades.

Brentwood Rookie Rugby will hold a free introductory session at Tower Park in Brentwood from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The session will be led by the Raptor Rugby coaches.

For more information, contact Coach Richard Boone via email at Richard.boone@ascension.org or by phone at (615)-218-6062.