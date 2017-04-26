Brentwood soccer enacts revenge on Independence

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by DOUG HOSLER

Brentwood had all the motivation it needed and then Independence got a bad break – literally.

Eagles backup goalkeeper Ryan Roland suffered a laceration on the bridge of his nose, a possible broken nose and a possible concussion in a 5-0 loss at Brentwood on Tuesday night.

Starter Mitchell Hufalar was already out with a concussion, so defender Evan Moody was pressed into emergency duty.

“We had suffered a pretty decisive loss to them last year 7-1, which was our worst loss ever since I’ve been here,” Bruins veteran coach Mike Purcell said. “We had a little bit of thought of that in our head. The guys were motivated to some extent by that.”

Roland was injured during a collision with Brentwood defender Marco Sawaf in front of the net while trying to clear a corner kick in the sixth minute of a scoreless game.

Sawaf chipped a front tooth, but returned to the game eight minutes later. Roland was taken to a hospital.

Freshman forward Austin Moore came off the bench to score his first two career goals, both in the first half.

He helped fill in for Mo Kaindlstorter, a junior from Austria who was out with a concussion. Kaindlstorter is Brentwood’s second-leading scorer.

“Everyone wanted revenge and it was a big win for us to get payback,” Moore said. “It’s good to put them into the ground this year. We were all hyped up for this game right when we saw it on the schedule and we didn’t want to come out lackadaisical again like last year.”

Starting goalkeeper Justin Lambright and backup Jake Severino combined to earn the Bruins’ fifth shutout of the season.

“We don’t have a goalie at the moment, but we had a great player step up and said that he’d play it,” Independence coach Josh Phillips said. “I think that’s a classic example of just imploding based on circumstances and that’s what we’ve been this year.

“We’ve been a team up and down and that’s frustrating. Losing our keeper was a big deal. (Evan) made a couple of really nice saves, but I think our defense let us down.”

Moody played goalkeeper in practice a few times two years ago, prompting Phillips to send him into the game.

“So we looked over at the sideline and said, ‘You’re it,’” Phillips said.

Moody allowed five goals, but he also made a few good saves.

“Tonight was definitely a bit of a shock,” said Moody, a 6-foot-1 senior. “I have never played that position before (in a game) in my life. Our two keepers now are stuck with concussions so they kind of stick the biggest guy in goal and hope for the best.”

Last Wednesday, Independence (4-4-2, 1-4-1 District 11-AAA) earned a 1-1 tie with Father Ryan (9-0-2), the No. 2 team in the Eurosportscoreboad.com Division II-AA rankings.

“The silence on our sideline kind of tells the story of our season this year,” Phillips said. “We’ve had some really nice highs and really low lows. Now we go into the district tournament and we’ve got to fight for something.”

Reece Dunston’s header gave Brentwood (8-3, 3-2) a 1-0 lead two minutes after Roland’s injury.

Moore’s goals in the 34th and 39th minutes put the Bruins on top 3-0 at halftime.

Addison Cowan’s goal in the 59th minute and Sawaf’s in the 79th minute finished the scoring.

“We got some good goals from unexpected sources tonight,” Purcell said. “I think (Moody) did a good job, considering he really wasn’t a keeper. He played with enthusiasm. He didn’t give up goals as much as we earned the goals. We had to make good shots to score those goals.

“It’s tough when you’re down to your third keeper. We’ve been there before. You just don’t know what to expect. It’s difficult when that happens.”

Brentwood is third in the district standings behind Franklin (6-3, 5-0) and Ravenwood (5-1, 4-0). Independence is sixth in the seven-team district.

UP NEXT

Brentwood visits Rossview on Thursday.