Brentwood soccer spoils Ravenwood’s district title hopes

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

Franklin’s soccer players celebrated behind the Ravenwood stands after Brentwood finally scored against the Raptors.

Marco Sawaf’s header in the 60th minute would have clinched the District 11-AAA title for Franklin if a tie-breaker was needed.

It wasn’t.

Sawaf headed in another corner kick from Sam Khomtchenko 13 minutes later, giving Brentwood a 2-2 tie in a regular-season finale at Ravenwood on a rainy Thursday night.

Franklin (7-3-2) won its fourth championship in five years with a 5-0-1 record, while Ravenwood (5-2-3) finished second at 4-0-2.

“Weird circumstances of how it all turned out,” said Franklin coach Mike Burgoyne, who also watched the game at Ravenwood. “Happy for Brentwood to get a goal. I wanted to look at the linesman and referees to make sure it was definitely a goaI before we started giving high fives. I know it’s got to be hard for Ravenwood because they played so well.”

Franklin earned a first-round bye in the district tournament and a Region 6-AAA berth.

Blake Sams’ second goal on a throw-in from Jim Roebuck gave Ravenwood a 2-0 lead in the 58th minute.

If the game had ended with that score, the Raptors would have won the district title via a tie-breaker.

“I was just waiting for that perfect corner to try and spark a comeback,” Sawaf said. “I knew the goal would come. We were just waiting for the right opportunity. (Ravenwood) is our biggest rival and I’ve been waiting all year for this game.”

Sams broke open a scoreless game when he fired a shot inside the far post past Brentwood goalkeeper Justin Lambright to give the Raptors a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute.

“That’s the type of goal that can really destroy a team’s confidence and we came back from that and played pretty well in the second half,” Bruins coach Mike Purcell said. “Marco did a great job. He’s been strong all year in the air on corners. Great kick, great finish.”

Brentwood (11-3-1, 4-2-1) went 9-1-1 in its last 11 games to finish third in one of the state’s toughest districts.

“(Ravenwood) had to shut us out to win the district and I thought that would be hard to do because we’ve been playing well,” Purcell said. “We’ve been scoring goals. That makes a difference.”

Brentwood has outscored its opponents 41-8 during its 11-game hot streak, including six shutouts.

“Both goals from set pieces and somebody lost track of one of the guys, and there’s two goals,” Ravenwood coach Jose Londono said. “It’s the little details. To be undefeated (in the district) and still finish second — it’s not bad. The district is very, very tough. Sometimes, it’s the tiny little differences that make the big difference, but it’s OK. They’re learning.”

Sams said the Raptors didn’t mark up well enough on Sawaf’s corner- kick headers.

“After that first goal went in, our heads just dropped,” said Sams, a North Florida signee. “It was a complete game-changer. After that, we just — I don’t want to say gave up, but we definitely dropped the tempo of our game.”