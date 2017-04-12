Brentwood softball explodes past Ravenwood

By CHIP CIRILLO

A pitchers’ duel turned into a one-sided game abruptly on Tuesday night.

Brentwood took a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning before erupting for 14 runs in the last three innings of a 15-2 win at Ravenwood in the annual Pack the Park for Patton game.

The Lady Bruins (15-4-1, 5-0 District 11-AAA) broke the game open with six runs in the fourth when 10 batters came to the plate, before adding four in both the fifth and sixth.

“We just happened to get some really big hits with bases loaded from the bottom of the lineup, which is awesome because there were a couple people at the top who weren’t doing as well,” Brentwood coach Erica Powell said. “So, when the bottom of your lineup is hitting it’s a good day.”

The bottom four hitters in Brentwood’s batting order combined to score seven runs.

Kayla Mills, the No. 9 hitter in the order, belted a three-run triple in the sixth.

The game was shortened to six innings by the 10-run rule.

Lady Bruins pitcher Hannah Koenig, a Louisiana Tech commit, scattered five hits and hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

“The dropball was working pretty well tonight and the riseball was, (too), but my defense had my back because I did miss a lot of pitches and they are such a great hitting team,” Koenig said. “I was kind of mad that I gave up a homer in the inning before, so I was just swinging hard and the wind kind of helped it out.”

Sydney Christian’s two-run homer to left field spoiled Koenig’s shutout bid in the fourth.

Ravenwood (5-7, 3-3) never got a runner past second base the rest of the way, losing for the fifth time in the last seven games.

Brentwood, the district leader, capitalized on four Ravenwood errors as the Lady Bruins won for the 11th time in 13 games.

“Their bats came alive and our defense didn’t show up,” Lady Raptors coach Allison Brown said. “They did a good job of just putting the ball in play and we didn’t do anything to stop them. We’ve got a lot of young girls on the team and a lot of girls that haven’t had a lot of playing time up until now.”

Remembering Elizabeth Patton

Proceeds from donations at the game, t-shirt sales and the football team’s cupcake sale went to an Elizabeth Patton Scholarship fund for Ravenwood seniors.

Patton, a former Ravenwood softball and basketball player, died from Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare skin and mucous membranes disorder, during her senior year in November of 2008.

“Over the years, they’ve raised over $25,000 in scholarships,” Brown said. “It’s a really good cause and it’s a good day to come out and be able to really remember Elizabeth.”

Patton, a center fielder and leadoff hitter, helped lead Ravenwood to its first district softball title in 2007.

“She will always be in our hearts,” Ravenwood principal Pam Vaden told the crowd before the game.

Patton was a point guard in basketball.

“It means a whole lot to me, it means a lot to my wife (Carrie), it means a lot to our family, it means a lot to our parents and Elizabeth’s grandparents,” Benton Patton, Elizabeth’s dad, said of the Pack the Park game. “She was full of life, she was happy and she was funny. That’s the way I would describe her.”

Benton said doctors don’t know what triggered the syndrome in Elizabeth.

Memories of his daughter flooded back for Benton at the game.

“I can see her in that batter’s box and I can see her in center field,” Benton said. “Absolutely.”

In the first softball game after Elizabeth’s death, Ravenwood beat Friendship Christian 2-0 in the 2009 season opener and Powell was the Lady Commanders coach at the time.

All the Ravenwood players wore Elizabeth’s uniform number, 10, on their jerseys, as well as ribbons in their hair to honor their fallen teammate that day.

Before that game, the Lady Raptors prayed in center field and Ravenwood left the leadoff spot open and took an out in the first inning to honor Elizabeth.

The Lady Raptors played without a center fielder in the first inning.

Friendship wore red and black shoelaces to honor Elizabeth.

Ravenwood met in center field again after the win.

“It was a moment that I’ll never forget because it was clear how much those girls loved their teammate and how much they were hurting not to have her,” Powell said of that game eight years ago. “Our team looking out and seeing no center fielder, it made us realize that any of us – something could happen at any time so you can’t take life for granted.”

Powell told Friendship not to hit the ball to center field in the first inning.

“There wasn’t a dry eye,” Powell said. “My girls were crying, their girls were crying. It was tough. I can’t even imagine having to go through something like that.”

A No. 10 was sprayed into the infield dirt behind the pitcher’s circle for Tuesday’s Pack the Park game in one of many tributes to Patton.

“I was tearing up before the game and I know Ravenwood was as well,” Koenig said. “This was an emotional night for everyone. From what I heard tonight, she sounded like such a fun person to be around. Every time everybody said something she was always happy and smiling.”