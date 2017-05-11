Brentwood softball inches closer to district title

By CHIP CIRILLO

Brentwood wants to add some more softball titles to its tradition t-shirt.

The Lady Bruins moved within one win of their 17th district championship with a 6-3 win over Dickson County in 11-AAA at Independence on Thursday night.

Top-seeded Brentwood (27-9-2) will be seeking its first district tournament title since 2008 when the Lady Bruins face Dickson (18-15) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the championship.

“Our goal today was to change our tradition shirt because we’ve printed the same one for two years and we want to add a new number on there,” Brentwood coach Erica Powell said. “That’s why we got this shirt because in the ’90s and the 2000s this was a really good team. They have a state title from 1989 and three runners-up from ’90, ’91 and ’92.

“When I played, Brentwood was a good team. We want to get it back to that.”

To get that 17th title, the Lady Bruins need another victory against a program that knows a lot about winning.

The Lady Cougars have won two state championships and earned two runners-up showings in the last four years.

Four college signees graduated last spring, but Dickson is still talented.

Dickson took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Brentwood’s Ansley Casillas answered with a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the inning.

“It was inside, right down the middle,” said Casillas, a catcher who also added a double in the fifth. “I didn’t think it was over at first, but as soon as it hit I was excited and my teammates were pumped.”

Brentwood increased its lead to 4-1 with two runs in the second before fourth-seeded Dickson narrowed the deficit to two with a run in the fourth.

Frankie Cable’s two-run single expanded Brentwood’s lead to 6-2 in the fifth before Dickson scored the final run on a throwing error in the seventh.

Louisiana Tech signee Hannah Koenig, the district MVP who began the day with a 1.59 earned run average, scattered nine hits and allowed three runs to earn the win.

“The riseball was working really well tonight and the dropball looked pretty good,” said Koenig, who also throws a curveball. “Our team was so hyped up.”

Brentwood shortstop Hope Wells, a Christ Presbyterian Academy transfer and North Alabama signee, went 3 for 4 in her Lady Bruins’ debut earlier in the day in a loser’s bracket final win over Ravenwood.