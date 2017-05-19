Brentwood softball slips by Mt. Juliet for state tournament berth

By SAM McGAW | Photos by KINDELL MOORE

Brentwood softball coach Erica Powell sees every game played this late in May as a bonus.

Her team added to this season’s value Friday by clinching a Class AAA state tournament berth with a 6-4 come-from-behind win against Mt. Juliet at Granny White Park. It’s Brentwood’s first trip to state since 2008.

“Getting behind and fighting back, I’m just super proud of them for working so hard,” Powell said.

“Every year in my life that I’ve been in (the sectional round), it’s been a one or two-run game and it’s always a lead switch. They’re just close, tight games. Now, once we get to state, everything here is bonus.”

Brentwood (30-9-2) has won 10 of its last 11 games, including the District 11-AAA and Region 6-AAA championships. Its first state tournament game is Tuesday against an undetermined opponent at the Murfreesboro Starplex.

“The goal has been state all season… and we finally got to the point where we had a chance to go,” Brentwood pitcher Hannah Koenig said. “We wanted it today.”

Ansley Casillas provided the go-ahead score with a two-run home run in the fifth inning for a 5-4 lead. Annie Bruns later scored on an error to end the frame with a two-run advantage.

“That was actually my travel-ball pitcher, so I knew what she was going to call,” Casillas said about Mt. Juliet pitcher Alyssa Costley. “I was really thinking 60 feet, because I know once I get everyone behind me hitting, we’re going to keep going. But (the pitch) was right down the middle and I took it.”

After giving up a three-run rally to fall behind 4-3 in the fourth inning, Koenig retired nine of the final 11 batters she faced.

“It was a little frustrating, because I know we wanted to go to state really bad and I knew I was missing my pitches,” Koenig said.

[I settled down] whenever we came back in and started hitting the ball. Once we got that lead back, I was like ‘we got this.’”

Brentwood jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI double by Bruns and an RBI by Kaleigh Bottoms.

Mt. Juliet’s Tyffany Cargile cut the advantage to 2-1 with an RBI single in the top of the third, and Brentwood freshman and Elisabeth Laviolette responded in the bottom of the frame with a leadoff home run over the right-centerfield fence.

Laviolette, who bats ninth in the order, added a ground-rule double in the sixth inning.

“Almost until Hope (Wells) became eligible [to play], she batted second,” Powell said about Laviolette. “I needed somebody at the bottom that could turn the lineup over, because I knew if she got on we could get lots of runs. She’s done an excellent job getting on base and putting the ball in play.”