Brentwood, Spring Hill and Sheriff’s officers complete training

Officers from the Brentwood Police, the Spring Hill Police, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are among more than 80 newly certified law enforcement officers who will graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Friday.

The graduation ceremony starts at 11 a.m. March 31 at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, 3475 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN.

“Pursuing a career in law enforcement takes dedication and commitment to serving others,” TLETA Director Brian Grisham said in a press release announcing the completion of the training. “I congratulate the students of Basic Police School Class 1816 for their hard work and wish them well as they serve and protect Tennessee communities.”

TLETA’s Basic Police School course provides technical and tactical expertise in addition to the ethical and professional standards of law enforcement necessary for success. The newly certified officers will join thousands of law enforcement officers who have studied at TLETA. As Tennessee’s premier law enforcement training facility, TLETA has trained more than 19,000 cadets during Basic Police School classes and over 53,000 students during its more than 1,700 specialized schools.

Smyrna Police Chief Kevin Arnold will be the graduation speaker.

Guests should use the parking lot located on Juarez Drive directly across from Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. (This is the only lot to be used for the graduation.) Entrance to the church is directly across the street. Please enter through the church’s main entrance.

The next Basic Police School class begins April 2, 2017.