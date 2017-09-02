Brentwood steamrolls Dickson County

Photos by DOUG HOSLER

The Brentwood Bruins improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in league play with a 38-0 win over Region 6-6A foe Dickson County Friday.

Running back Jordan Nicholas led the assault with 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Carter McKechnie added 46 rushing yards and two scores on five carries and had a 65-yard reception.

Nicholas opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run less than two minutes in the game.

McKechnie followed that up with a 5-yard touchdown carry two minutes later, and a 25-yard field goal by Matthew Phillips gave the Bruins a 17-0 lead midway through the frame.

McKechnie added a 26-yard touchdown run and Nicholas scored from 28 yards out for a 31-0 advantage.

Brentwood quarterback Carson Shacklett hit Chayce Bishop for a 23-yard touchdown strike to cap the scoring with 3:37 left in the first half.

Shacklett completed 4 of 11 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The Bruins’ defense forced two turnovers and allowed just 84 total yards. Brentwood hosts Stewarts Creek on Sept. 8.