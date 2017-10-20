Brentwood steamrolls Marshall County

By SAM McGAW | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

With a crucial Region 6-AAA showdown with Centennial just around the corner, Brentwood (8-1) could have easily overlooked Friday’s matchup against Class 4A program Marshall County (6-3).

That wasn’t the case, however, as the Bruins came out swinging in the first half and never looked back, earning a 49-7 win on senior night.

“For us, it was about playing to a standard and playing like we were capable of playing,” Brentwood head coach Ron Crawford said. “We felt like if we did that, we’d have the better team. That said, we knew they had good players and they could be dangerous. I was really proud of our attention to detail.”

Brentwood quarterback Carson Shacklett completed 12 of 16 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Avery Williams caught Shacklett’s first touchdown pass on a post route for a 20-yard score and 20-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Shacklett later hit wide receiver Parker Bullion on a go route for an 80-yard touchdown. His final strike came on a contested 41-yard touchdown grab by Chayce Bishop for a 42-7 lead four minutes into the third quarter.

“We liked our matchups and we took advantage of them,” Shacklett said. “We wanted to make a statement out of the bye week. I felt like our offense did pretty well. We have some good receivers and some good talent, we’re just trying to get hot at the right moment.”

A win against Centennial next week will give the Bruins at least a second-place finish in Region 6-AAA and a home playoff game. A loss would drop them to either third or fourth place and force them to go on the road for the opening round.

Ravenwood, which beat Brentwood earlier in the year to own a tie-breaker, will battle Independence.

“We didn’t take care of our business [against Ravenwood], or it’d be a little easier swimming at this point,” Crawford said.

“We have to have a good week of preparation, a good week of practice and go out and perform like we’re capable of performing.”

Wide receiver Grant Yocam added a 50-yard touchdown run on a reverse late in the second quarter.

Running back Jordan Nicholas led the backfield with 60 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards and a touchdown. His counterpart, Carter McKechnie, rushed for 50 yards and a score.

Scott Sanders capped the scoring for Brentwood with a 10-yard touchdown run midway through the final frame.

Brentwood finished with 491 total yards, while Marshall County racked up 240.

Sam McGaw is the sports editor for Brentwood Home Page, Franklin Home Page, Nolensville Home Page and Spring Hill Home Page. Follow him on Twitter @SamMcGaw_.