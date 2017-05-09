Brentwood students earn $2,500 National Merit Scholarships

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners.

The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the Finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from two standardized tests; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the Finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

This week is the second announcement of winners in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program. On April 19, more than 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named, and on June 7 and July 17, some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $32 million.

National Merit finances most of these single-payment National Merit $2500 Scholarships.

Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards through NMSC also help underwrite these scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees. Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2015 when more than 1.6 million juniors in more than 22,000 high schools took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors, were named Semifinalists on a state-representational basis.

Only these 16,000 Semifinalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition.

From the Semifinalist group, some 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and other requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. By the conclusion of the 2017 program, about 7,500 Finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of over $32 million in college scholarships.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation , a not-for-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 specifically to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. The majority of scholarships offered each year are underwritten by approximately 420 independent corporate and college sponsors that share the goals of honoring scholastically talented youth and encouraging academic excellence at all levels of education.

Caroline S. Archer, Brentwood 37027

Probable career field: Undecided

Brentwood Academy

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

This award is supported by National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s own funds.

Emily K. Berexa, Brentwood 37027

Probable career field: Not Reported

Ravenwood High School

HONORARY MERIT SCHOLARSHIP

An Honorary Merit Scholarship award signifies that the Scholar’s educational plans or other awards preclude receipt of a monetary scholarship. The student’s name is included in the public announcement in recognition of distinguished performance in the competition.

Shirley Cai, Brentwood 37027

Probable career field: Economics

Brentwood High School

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

Sarah Catherine Dillender, Brentwood 37027

Probable career field: Biochemical Engineering

Brentwood High School

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

Mary A. Ezell, Brentwood 37027

Brentwood High School

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

Garrett M. Foran, Brentwood 37027

Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering

Ravenwood High School

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

Cailyn M. Goodbred, Brentwood 37027

Probable career field: Public Policy

Ravenwood High School

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

Jerry Z. Lu, Brentwood 37027

Probable career field: Engineering

Ravenwood High School

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

Kathryn E. Wall, Brentwood 37027

Probable career field: Molecular Biology

Franklin Road Academy, Nashville

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

Harry D. Westbrook, Brentwood 37027

Probable career field: Economics

Brentwood High School

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

Shreyas P. Kumar, Franklin 37064

Probable career field: Diplomatic Service

Brentwood High School

NATIONAL MERIT $2500 SCHOLARSHIP

