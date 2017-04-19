Brentwood sweeps Williamson County Track & Field Championships

Brentwood swept the boys and girls team titles at the Williamson County Track and Field Championships at Ravenwood on Wednesday.

The Bruin boys scored 134 points, finishing 34 ahead of runner-up Ravenwood.

Brentwood’s girls earned 114.5 points, finishing three ahead of runners-up Ravenwood and Centennial, who each had 111.5.

Ravenwood swept the 100-meter sprints with Elijah Dryer winning the boys in 10.95 and Riley White taking the girls in 12.55.

Dryer, a cornerback in football and a wrestler in the 138-pound weight class, finished .39 ahead of runner-up Connor Kerr of Nolensvillle.

“To be honest, I didn’t see anyone beside me,” said Dyer, a senior who plans to walk on in track at Alabama-Huntsville. “This is my first year running track.”

White won by .32 over runner-up Ayanna Haywood of Centennial.

The senior also won the girls high jump with a school-record leap of 5-6, finishing 4 inches ahead of runner-up Moriah Sims of Independence.

“I didn’t really expect it to happen, but I just went for it,” White said.

White signed with Mississippi State on Saturday, picking the Lady Bulldogs over Belmont.

“It’s like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders,” White said. “I just had a good feeling there and I really liked the coach and the team was just really nice. It was just a good feel.”

White also led the 4 x 100 relay to victory in 49.35 as the anchor, finishing .78 ahead of runner-up Centennial.

Her dad, who was wearing a Mississippi State baseball hat at the meet, is a former Jacksonville State cornerback and her mom was a dancer.

White also won the 200 in 25.93, finishing almost one second ahead of runner-up Taylor Pickett of Brentwood.

Dryer won the 200 in 22.41, finishing nearly one second ahead of runner-up Solathus Johnson of Franklin.

Brentwood’s girls won the 4 x 800 relay with a season-best time of 10:13.12, finishing 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Independence on Tuesday.

Brooke Elliott ran the first leg followed by Sydney Hedgepeth, Cassie Baldwin and Emily Jay.

“Once I felt like we had a pretty good lead, I just kind of settled in,” Elliott said. “It was pretty tough competition, but I feel like we have a strong team, though. We’re hoping state, but we’ll see.”

“We had a pretty good lead the whole race,” Baldwin said.

“I was running alone so I wasn’t expecting a very fast time, but I was happy with what I did,” Jay said.

Page’s Michael McMahan, a 6-foot-3 senior, won the boys 110 hurdles in 14.81, finishing .23 ahead of runner-up Kyle Costner of Brentwood.

“The time was all right,” said McMahan, who is awaiting a scholarship offer from Samford. “It definitely wasn’t what I was going for.”

McMahan posted a state-best 14.45 in winning the 110 hurdles at the Volunteer Track Classic in Knoxville on Saturday.

He also won the 300 hurdles in 39.83, finishing 4.28 seconds ahead of runner-up Dodger Vest of Brentwood.

“I’m trying to hopefully beat 38.55 as my No. 1 goal because it’s a Page High record that’s been standing since 1989,” McMahan said. “(The record holder) was No. 2 in the nation when he set it. I just need a real clean race and some fast competition.”

Ravenwood junior Annika Sleenhof won the girls 800, finishing nearly 2 seconds ahead of teammate Grace Parsons, a Belmont soccer signee.

Brentwood’s Max Benson took the boys 800, finishing more than 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Nick Sepanski of Franklin.

Battle Ground Academy’s Jack Bolton won the boys pole vault with a 12-6, finishing 6 inches ahead of runner-up Jack Holcombe of Brentwood.

Summit’s Matt Melendy won the boys high jump with a leap of 6-0, finishing ahead of runner-up Ian Brown of Ravenwood, who also cleared 6-0 in more attempts.

Independence’s Moriah Sims won the girls 300 hurdles in 49.67, finishing almost 1 second ahead of runner-up Casey Jones of Franklin.

Centennial’s Davis Bove won the boys 1,600 in 4:25.63, finishing nearly 4 seconds ahead of runner-up Jackson Vroon of Brentwood.