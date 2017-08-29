Preliminary work on school feasibility study beginning soon

By LANDON WOODROOF

The City of Brentwood has taken its first formal step towards a feasibility study of creating a new citywide school district.

At its Monday night meeting, the City Commission voted 6 to 1 to approve a resolution directing city staff to begin searching for companies who may be able to carry out the study.

City Manager Kirk Bednar stressed that this is just the first stage of what is likely to be a much longer process.

“We’re not talking bout incurring any expenses,” he said. “Eventually there will be another vote for an actual contract with someone. You are just asking us to start that process, similar to what we do with professional engineering services where we pick the best firm and then try to negotiate a scope of work.”

He said the scope of work, which would determine the depth and breadth of the study, would be decided upon after a larger conversation. That conversation could take the form of public meetings and work sessions with City Commissioners, among other options, Bednar said.

Commissioners were careful to state that their support of the study did not equal support for actually leaving Williamson County Schools and creating a new district.

“Our system is not broken,” Commissioner Regina Smithson said. “We have a great school system. We certainly have some questions about the financing and all, and I think this would answer a lot of questions that people have had. I think there’s a lot still to learn and a study from a reputable firm could really answer a lot of questions that people have, not only now but in the future about all the expenses and all the things that go along with a city school system.”

Mayor Jill Burgin expressed a similar sentiment.

“I think it’s in our best interests to stay aligned with Williamson County Schools,” she said. “However, I do believe that we should pursue a study for the simple fact that things are great right now in Williamson County, but part of good planning is to plan for times when things aren’t as great.”

Commissioner Anne Dunn chose marriage as an analogy for her thoughts on the idea of leaving WCS.

“To me it’s like a marriage,” she said. “You don’t divorce your spouse unless there’s something really, really wrong with him, and its gonna cost you more money when you leave him.”

The one dissenting vote came from Commissioner Betsy Crossley who worried what message the study sent. Brentwood should embrace its role as a member of the larger Williamson County community, she said.

“While Brentwood is continuing to grow, Brentwood has grown, grown, grown over the last 20 years, and we have benefited mightily from that growth and others have paid for our growth,” she said. “It’s time that we also share in the growth of the county as a whole.”

Crossley also portrayed the study, which it has been estimated will cost at least $150,000, as unnecessary spending.

“I think it’s a waste of taxpayer dollars because I’m pretty sure what we’re gonna learn is that Williamson County Schools are doing just fine, they’re fantastic,” she said.

At least one member of the audience at Monday night’s meeting was very pleased with the result of this vote. Grady Tabor is a member of Study Brentwood, a group formed by Brentwood residents in favor of a school feasibility study.

“It’s a very long, arduous process, but this is the first little baby step, so we’re excited about it,” he said.