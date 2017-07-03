Brentwood trio, Page’s Brackin tabbed to all-state girls tennis teams

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association recently announced its 2017 All-State Girls Tennis Teams.

Brentwood’s Somer Henry was selected to the Class AAA singles squad, while teammates Evelyn Calhoun and Georgia Fischer made the doubles team.

Page’s Sarah Brackin made the Class A-AA singles team.

Girls Tennis

AAA

SINGLES

Somer Henry, Brentwood

Sneha Sinha, Collierville

Lainey Hill, Dobyns Bennett

Julia Adams, Bearden

DOUBLES

Evelyn Calhoun/Georgia Fischer, Brentwood

Lindsay Carney/Allison Griffin, Germantown Houston

A-AA

SINGLES

Sarah Brackin, Page

Allison Ivey, Christian Academy of Knoxville

Andi Clayton, Hume-Fogg

Nellina Wooten, Obion County

DOUBLES

Ellie Pectol/Sydni Lollar, Greeneville

Sara Allen/Erin Allen, Knox Catholic

Division II-A

SINGLES

Lauren Yoon, Knox Webb

Ester Yang, St. Andrews-Sewanee

Hannah Grace Howell, St. George’s

Talia Stein, University School of Nashville

DOUBLES

Caroline Ross/Carina Dagotto, Knox Webb

Lauren Yoon/Anna Wisniewski, Knox Webb

Division II-AA

SINGLES

Drew Hawkins, Baylor School

Lindy McBrayer, Baylor School

Maddox Bandy, Girls Preparatory School

Maggie Cannata, Ensworth School

DOUBLES

Catherine Owen/Grace Anne Dunavant, Hutchison

Lauren Carrelli/Lily Mooney, Baylor School