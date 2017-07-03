Brentwood trio, Page’s Brackin tabbed to all-state girls tennis teams

The Tennessee Sports Writers Association recently announced its 2017 All-State Girls Tennis Teams.
Brentwood’s Somer Henry was selected to the Class AAA singles squad, while teammates Evelyn Calhoun and Georgia Fischer made the doubles team.
Page’s Sarah Brackin made the Class A-AA singles team.
Girls Tennis
AAA
SINGLES
Somer Henry, Brentwood
Sneha Sinha, Collierville
Lainey Hill, Dobyns Bennett
Julia Adams, Bearden
DOUBLES
Evelyn Calhoun/Georgia Fischer, Brentwood
Lindsay Carney/Allison Griffin, Germantown Houston
A-AA
SINGLES
Sarah Brackin, Page
Allison Ivey, Christian Academy of Knoxville
Andi Clayton, Hume-Fogg
Nellina Wooten, Obion County
DOUBLES
Ellie Pectol/Sydni Lollar, Greeneville
Sara Allen/Erin Allen, Knox Catholic
Division II-A
SINGLES
Lauren Yoon, Knox Webb
Ester Yang, St. Andrews-Sewanee
Hannah Grace Howell, St. George’s
Talia Stein, University School of Nashville
DOUBLES
Caroline Ross/Carina Dagotto, Knox Webb
Lauren Yoon/Anna Wisniewski, Knox Webb
Division II-AA
SINGLES
Drew Hawkins, Baylor School
Lindy McBrayer, Baylor School
Maddox Bandy, Girls Preparatory School
Maggie Cannata, Ensworth School
DOUBLES
Catherine Owen/Grace Anne Dunavant, Hutchison
Lauren Carrelli/Lily Mooney, Baylor School