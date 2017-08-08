Brentwood U10 tennis team heads to Sectional Championships after taking state

The USTA Junior Team Tennis group from Brentwood – The Tennessee Tigers -will be representing the state of Tennessee in The USTA Southern Junior Team Tennis Sectional Championships on August 11-13 in Rome, Ga., playing against state champs from 8 other states.

The Tigers won the 2017 10U State Championship the last weekend of July in Memphis. The Tigers beat the Memphis team in the finals 95-70.

Many of the Tigers are based out of The Maryland Farms YMCA in Brentwood. The team is made up of players that come from Brentwood, Franklin, Nashville and Murfreesboro.

Shelby Franklin, Brooke Franklin, Leah Tomichek, Colette Lalance, Kirkland Lalance, Daniel Melchiore & Paddon Doyle are the JTT team members who won at state. They are coached by Jack Franklin & Kim Wilson.