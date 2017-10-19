Brentwood volleyball edges Ravenwood for fifth straight state title

By MADISON BROWDER | Photos by CHRIS LADD

MURFREESBORO — Five: That’s the number of times Brentwood and Ravenwood have faced off this volleyball season with Thursday’s matchup in the Class AAA state title game.

That number took on a different meaning after the contest, however, as Brentwood’s 3-2 victory locked in its fifth consecutive championship.

Brentwood standout Logan Eggleston was named the MVP after she registered a personal record 47 kills on 95 attempts. She also added 15 digs and one block.

“In those crucial moments I was like ‘you can trust me, I’m ready, I’m here and I want to win this, so give me the ball,’” Eggleston said.

Despite dropping the middle two sets, Eggleston and her teammates remained calm and confident.

“We all get a little bit nervous [when we get down in the match,] but as a team we do a good job of bringing each other up and just being like ‘hey forget the last play, forget the last set, we got this,’” she said.

For Eggleston, a Texas commit, the fact the third trophy for her and her junior class came against crosstown rival Ravenwood was a bonus.

“They’re our biggest rivals and we know all the girls on that team,” she stated. “We’ve played with them in club and [some of them] are our teammates. It’s super fun to play them always because it’s a lot of intensity on both sides, but it’s also great to beat them.”

The dominant force that is Brentwood volleyball shows no signs of stopping. They are only graduating one senior in Garrett Joiner, who sat the entire season out with an ACL tear.

“It’s exciting to think that all players are returning, minus Garrett, of course,” said Brentwood head coach Barbara Campbell, who won her 13th championship. “But that’s exciting. We’ll be starting [next season] in a good place and hopefully we will get better and better.”

Ravenwood attempted to stay with Brentwood early, but the Lady Bruins took the first game by a score of 25-11.

A discombobulated Lady Raptors team came back firing in the second game, giving Eggleston and her teammates a run for their money. After virtually exchanging points with each other all the way down the home stretch, Ravenwood took the game 30-28.

Game 3 opened much like Game 2 for the Lady Raptors. Led by seniors Victoria Cerino and Sam Rickert, they matched the Lady Bruins point for point. Ravenwood seemed to figure out how to stop the attacks from Eggleston, and won Game 3 25-22.

With their backs up against the wall, the Lady Bruins came out aggressive against Ravenwood. Feeding Eggleston the ball over and over held off a late point push by the Lady Raptors, and the Lady Bruins held on to win Game 4 by a score of 25-20.

The momentum stayed with Brentwood in the final game, as it jumped to a 5-1 start and closed with a 15-1 finish.

“We represented Williamson County well, didn’t we,” Campbell said about the two programs. “Ravenwood did a great job coming back after an early loss all the way to the final.”

Brentwood’s Tori Carpenter who had five kills, 55 assists and four aces, while Andrea Aceveda recorded 25 digs and Celia Lamb added nine kills and three blocks.

Eggleston’s freshman little sister, Shaye, also accounted for eight kills and one block.

Ravenwood sophomore Camille Spencer recorded 17 kills, 17 digs, three assists and three blocks. Cerino added 13 kills, eight digs, four blocks and one ace, while Rickert tallied 37 assists, 14 digs and three blocks.

Laura Knott had five assists, one ace and 19 digs, and Kennedy Dickens was credited with eight kills, two digs and seven blocks.