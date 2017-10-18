Brentwood volleyball on verge of capturing fifth straight state title

By MADISON BROWDER

The Brentwood Lady Bruins volleyball team is one win away from capturing its fifth straight Class AAA state title.

Led by junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston’s 22 kills, the Lady Bruins took down Siegel 3-0 in a semifinal at Middle Tennessee State University Wednesday.

They’ll battle the Ravenwood Raptors for the fifth time this season in the Class AAA championship Thursday at MTSU at 3 p.m.

The road to the finals hasn’t been easy for the Lady Bruins, as they’ve had to overcome several injuries to key players.

“As a team, we meshed together really well from the beginning of the season,” said Eggleston, a Texas commit. “We saw once we didn’t have Garrett [Joiner], we kind of had to look past that and come together and still find a way to win.”

Joiner, a Purdue commit, is Brentwood’s lone senior on the team. She went down in the summer with an ACL tear.

“Without seniors, us as a junior class really stepped up and became leaders,” junior Celia Lamb said. “Even the younger kids were really easy to get along with and lead. They’ve all played for us and played for themselves and played for Garrett as a team.”

Wednesday’s matchup marks the 20th time Brentwood head coach Barbara Campbell has led her team to the finals. A win will give her a 13th title.

“It has been challenging, but at the same time the girls have answered,” she said about this season’s adversity. “They just wouldn’t give up. So, it’s also been one of the most rewarding [seasons.] We were meeting tough opponents without a full team.”

Brentwood saw success early when they went up 7-1 in the first game. Siegel attempted to stay with the Lady Bruins, but ultimately Brentwood took it 25-14.

Another 7-1 start for Brentwood created a hole for Siegel to try to climb out of, and it proved to too much when the Lady Bruins took the game 25-9.

In the third game, Siegel found some success and stuck with Brentwood, at one point tying the game at 17. However, it wasn’t able to make anything happen late, as the Lady Bruins pulled away 25-21.

Eggleston added eight digs, four blocks and an assist, while Lamb had eight kills and three blocks.

The Lady Bruins have won 15 straight matches against Ravenwood since their 3-1 victory in the 2013 Class AAA state title game.