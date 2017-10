The Brentwood Lady Bruins took down Ravenwood 25-17, 25-12, 32-30 to capture the District 12-AAA tournament title Thursday.

Logan Eggleston posted 28 kills, eight digs and one block in the victory, while Tori Carpenter added 35 assists, four kills, three digs and three aces.

Brentwood swept Summit behind Eggleston’s 26 kills in the district semifinals.

Ravenwood defeated Page 3-2 to earn the championship berth.

The Lady Bruins and Ravenwood will compete in the Region 6-AAA tournament next week.