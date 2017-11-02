Brentwood woman wins ‘Dancing with the Nashville Stars’ charity fundraiser

Jordan Key, left, and Cherie Hammond raised the most money for Feed America First/ Photo by Brooke Wanser.

By BROOKE WANSER

Middle Tennessee residents gathered once again for Feed America First’s annual ‘Dancing with the Nashville Stars’ charity fundraiser at the Factory at Franklin Thursday night.

Six couples and their dance instructor partners took to the floor to showcase their dance moves to raise money for the faith-based nonprofit whose goal is to wipe out hunger in a state in which 40 percent of hunger is found in rural populations.

“The end to hunger will come when neighbors don’t allow their neighbors to go hungry,” Feed America First founder and Executive Director Tom Henry said.

Feed America First, which is based in Murfreesboro, operates in 55 Tennessee counties, and stretches into Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky, said Henry. Remarkably, Henry said $1 can be used to create 10-15 meals.

In the competition, Brentwood-based CPA Cherie Hammond and her partner Jordan Key took first place for raising the most money. A costume change, tap dancing number, and her performance of the splits cemented her memorable performance.

Hammond said dance has always been an integral part of her life, binding her, her grandmother and her mother together.

“It’s always been a thread in the fabric of my life. I made sure my children knew how to dance,” she said. “The key to dance is a smile on your face and joy in your heart.”

Before the competition, Hammond said she was excited for some of her friends who knew her as a businesswoman to see her in her true element.