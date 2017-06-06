Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club beefs up scholarship endowment

Above, Nancy Deal, Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club president-elect; Pat Grove, Club member; Jan Huffman, Club membership chair; Evelyn McDaniel, Club member; Paula Uhlir, Club education chair; Bethany Lay, Columbia State executive for advancement and executive director of the Columbia State Foundation; Gail Miles, Club president; Jean Hairston, Club member; and Kathy Casey, Club treasurer.

The Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club recently added $2,500 to their endowment through the Columbia State Community College Foundation.

“Our Club is aware of the need to provide quality education for new and returning students and our Veterans throughout the Middle Tennessee area,” said Paula Uhlir, Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club education chair. “We are also aware that Columbia State provides that opportunity. As part of a national organization that was founded in 1890 we cherish the opportunity to continue funding our endowment providing scholarships for Columbia State students.”

The Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club raised the funding for the addition through its “Step-Up, It’s A Charity Affair” luncheon and silent auction, and Christmas raffle.

Columbia State is a two-year college, serving a nine-county area in southern Middle Tennessee with locations in Columbia, Franklin, Lawrenceburg, Lewisburg and Clifton.

The Columbia State Foundation encourages community partnerships such as this one for scholarships and program support that positively impact student success.

The Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club is a part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. GFWC is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With 100,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.