Brentwood’s Eggleston selected to USA Volleyball Girls Youth National Training Team

Brentwood High rising junior Logan Eggleston has been selected to the USA Volleyball Girls Youth National Training Team.

Eggleston, who made the U.S. Youth National Team last year, led Brentwood (50-4) to its fourth straight Class AAA state title in October.

The Texas commit was named the tournament’s MVP after registering 23 kills and 15 digs.

Eggleston registered 406 kills, 184 digs, 52 blocks and 44 aces in 31 games at outside hitter with the Lady Bruins last season.

She missed the first 23 games to play for the U.S. Youth National Team in the 18-and-under North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation qualifying tournament.

This year’s youth national team will compete in the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball Girls U18 World Championship in Rosario and Santa Fe, Argentina, from Aug. 18-27.