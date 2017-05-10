Brentwood’s Koenig highlights All-District 11-AAA softball team

District 11-AAA Softball Player Awards
Most Valuable Player: Hannah Koenig, Brentwood
Offensive Players of the Year: Ansley Casillas, Brentwood; Kaitlyn Woodside, Summit
Pitcher of the Year: Taylor Penning, Summit
Golden Glove: Sydney Christian, Ravenwood
All-District 11-AAA Softball Team
Brentwood: Kaylee Sidel, Annie Bruns, Frankie Cable, Kaleigh Bottoms
Centennial: Maddie Simmons
Dickson County: Baker Sensing, Mariah Stacy, Keely Buchannan
Franklin: Cassie Hayes
Independence: Katelyn Huckaby, Jaelynn Chesson
Ravenwood: Emily Cooper, Macy Lyle
Summit: Taylor Turner, Shelby Penning, Mia Apple