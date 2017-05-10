May 10, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

83℉

broken clouds

Home
Sports

Brentwood’s Koenig highlights All-District 11-AAA softball team

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment

Brentwood’s Koenig highlights All-District 11-AAA softball team

District 11-AAA Softball Player Awards

Most Valuable Player: Hannah Koenig, Brentwood

Offensive Players of the Year: Ansley Casillas, Brentwood; Kaitlyn Woodside, Summit

Pitcher of the Year: Taylor Penning, Summit

Golden Glove: Sydney Christian, Ravenwood

All-District 11-AAA Softball Team

Brentwood: Kaylee Sidel, Annie Bruns, Frankie Cable, Kaleigh Bottoms

Centennial: Maddie Simmons

Dickson County: Baker Sensing, Mariah Stacy, Keely Buchannan

Franklin: Cassie Hayes

Independence: Katelyn Huckaby, Jaelynn Chesson

Ravenwood: Emily Cooper, Macy Lyle

Summit: Taylor Turner, Shelby Penning, Mia Apple

Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply