Brentwood’s Koenig, Page’s Johnson named to all-state softball teams

Brentwood High pitcher Hannah Koenig and Page outfielder Jenna Johnson were recently named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Koenig, a Louisiana Tech commit, was selected to the Class AAA squad. She went 28-9-2 in the circle with a 1.37 ERA, strikeouts and 38 walks. At the plate, she registered a .403 batting average with five home runs and 36 RBI.

Johnson, an Alabama commit, was named to the Class AA team. She batted .570 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

2017 Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Teams

Class AAA

C: McKenzie Henry, William Blount, Jr.

IF: Loryn Sherwood, Stewarts Creek, Jr.

IF: Mia Edwardson, Science Hill, Jr.

IF: Leah Sohm, Gibbs, Sr.

IF: Gracie Osbron, Henry County, Jr.

OF: Katie Rutledge, Coffee County, So.

OF: Jazmine Geary, Heritage, So.

OF: Taylor Hopper, Dyersburg, Sr.

UT: Hannah Koenig, Brentwood, Jr.

P: Allison Farr, Powell, So.

P: Emma Frost, Morristown East, So.

P: Kayla Boseman, Ooltewah, Sr.

Class AA

C: Josie Willingham, Jackson South Side, So.

IF: Analeigh Coursey, Creek Wood, So.

IF: Kaitlyn Kelley, Lexington, Jr.

IF: Emma Webb, CAK, Sr.

IF: Caitlin Turner, Greenbrier, Sr.

OF: Jenna Johnson, Page, So.

OF: Madison Myers, Crockett County, Jr.

OF: Bailey Griffith, Creek Wood, Jr.

UT: Lauren Brickey, Elizabethton, Jr.

P: Brooke Parrott, Chattanooga Central, Sr.

P: Alyssa Arden, White House-Heritage, Jr.

P: Allison Zimmerman, CAK, Sr.

Class A

C: Sophie Dunavant, Jackson Christian, Jr.

IF: Madelyn Dycus, Goodpasture, Sr.

IF: Ashley Ellison, Grace Christian Academy, Sr.

IF: Ari Ramsaran, University School of Johnson City, Sr.

IF: Laura Mealer, Forrest, 8th grade

OF: Kristin Hunt, Grace Christian Academy, Jr.

OF: Kaci Fuller, Huntingdon, Fr.

OF: Tori Malone, Coalfield, Jr.

UT: Aubrey Reed, Meigs County, Jr.

P: Samantha King, Forrest, Sr.

P: Emily Harkleroad, Silverdale Baptist, Sr.

P: Ashley Rogers, Meigs County, Jr.

Division II

C: Grace Spain, Davidson Academy, Sr.

IF: Riley Walker, Friendship Christian, Sr.

IF: Kallie Pickens, University School of Jackson, Jr.

IF: Cheyenne Lindsey, Baylor School, Jr.

IF: Regan Weekly, The King’s Academy, So.

OF: Davis Smith, Davidson Academy, Sr.

OF: Haley Smith, GPS, Jr.

OF: Carlie Jamison, Father Ryan, Sr.

UT: Madison Webber, The King’s Academy, So.

P: Kaylan Cole, The King’s Academy, Fr.

P: Shelby Walters, GPS, Jr.

P: Alex Behnke, Donelson Christian Academy, So.