Brentwood’s Pickett, BA’s Louderback place second in state pentathlon

By CHIP CIRILLO

MURFREESBORO — Brentwood’s Taylor Pickett and Brentwood Academy’s Morgan Louderback both finished second in the pentathlon at the state track and field meet.

Pickett scored 3,329 points, putting her 53 behind Whitehaven senior Kiara Rhodes in Class AAA at Middle Tennessee State’s Hayes Stadium on Monday.

Rhodes, a five-time state champion, also won the pentathlon in 2015.

“It was really cool – awesome,” said Pickett, a senior who will walk on at Alabama. “(Rhodes) was pretty hard to catch. I PR’d (personal record) in, I think, all of (my events), maybe not long jump.”

Louderback earned 2,933 points in Division II to finish a distant 1,220 behind Ensworth’s Tyra Gittens, a Texas A&M signee who won her fourth straight championship with a state record 4,153 points.

Brentwood’s Lauren Stewart set the old record with 3,802 points in 2005.

“I liked competing against her because it gives me something to aim for,” said Louderback, a junior and first-year pentathlete. “Hopefully, I can improve and model her next year. She’s just such a talented girl.”

Pickett finished strong by winning the final event, the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:20.78.

Rhodes won the 100 hurdles (14.19) and took second in the high jump (5-1.75) in the five-event competition.

“TP improved her marks from our sectional qualifier and you don’t always come to the state meet and do that,” Brentwood coach Ronnie Seigenthaler said. “This is meant as the ultimate compliment, she is a competitive bulldog and that’s what I attribute it to. She just loves to compete.”

The senior took third in the high jump (4-11.75) and long jump (17-3.5).

Pickett will compete in the triple jump, pole vault, 300 hurdles and the 4 x 400 relay later in the week.

“Across the board, she just had a great meet today,” Seigenthaler said. “Started with the hurdles and ended with a (2:20) in the 800 and every event in between. She was just being Taylor Pickett.”

Centennial senior Lynna Taylor took eighth with 2,958 led by a second-place showing in the shot put (32-0.25).

Gittens’ dominating performance in DII included four wins in the 110 hurdles, long jump, high jump and shot put. She took fifth in the 800.

Louderback claimed second in the long jump (17-9.5) and shot put (34-9.75).

She will compete in the triple jump, long jump and shot put on Thursday.

BA’s Alayna Holbert finished fourth with 2,808 points and teammate Whitney Powell took eighth with 2,502.

Holbert finished second in the 100 hurdles and third in the long jump.