Brew Fest attracts a crowd to downtown Franklin despite the chilly weather

After several spring-like weeks, the Main Street Brew Fest was greeted with one of the last gasps of winter.

As forecasts firmed up, the Downtown Franklin Association determined that the show must go on, and procured outdoor heaters for the festival of craft and international beer. It was a good call.

Patrons showed up in droves. With temperatures in the 30s for much of the event, the heaters were popular gathering places, as were the serving tents arrayed around the square offering many beers from the main sponsor, distributor R.S. Lipman.

The local breweries were represented as well, including , Mantra Artisan Ales of Franklin, Asgard Brewing Company of Columbia, Mill Creek Brewery of Nolensville, Turtle Anarchy of Nashville, Granite City Brewery of Franklin, and Cool Springs Brewery of Franklin.