March 13, 2017

Brew Fest attracts a crowd to downtown Franklin despite the chilly weather

Posted by
Date:
After several spring-like weeks, the Main Street Brew Fest was greeted with one of the last gasps of winter.

As forecasts firmed up, the Downtown Franklin Association determined that the show must go on, and procured outdoor heaters for the festival of craft and international beer. It was a good call.

Patrons showed up in droves. With temperatures in the 30s for much of the event, the heaters were popular gathering places, as were the serving tents arrayed around the square offering many beers from the main sponsor, distributor R.S. Lipman.

The local breweries were represented as well, including , Mantra Artisan Ales of Franklin, Asgard Brewing Company of Columbia, Mill Creek Brewery of Nolensville, Turtle Anarchy of Nashville, Granite City Brewery of Franklin, and Cool Springs Brewery of Franklin.

brew
Mantra brewmaster Derrick Morse talks about his creative line of beers.
brew
Cool Springs Brewing of Franklin beckons customers.
brew fest
Asgard Brewing Company of Columbia was among the local brands represented.
brew fest
Many groups were clustered around the heaters that were located all around the square.

 

brew fest
Garr Schwartz, proprietor of of Garr’s Brewing, was personally pouring his beer at the festival.
brew fest
Guests were given special tasting glasses as their “ticket” for the evening.
brew fest
Brew Fest roughly corresponded to St. Patrick’s Day (next Friday) this year.
brew fest
Patrons chat with a volunteer about the beer he is pouring.
brew fest
Left Hand Brewing is one of the many craft beer brands in sponsor R.S. Lipman’s portfolio.

