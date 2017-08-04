Bridges Domestic Violence Center earns $27,000 grant

Bridges Domestic Violence Center received a grant from The Healing Trust,

which awarded funds totaling over $1 Million in its most recent grant cycle.

The grant was for $27,000 and will be used for general operations of the shelter and Bridges’ programs.

“We are deeply grateful for the life changing work done by these 30 grantee partners,” President and CEO Kristen Keely-Dinger said in announcing the grant. “Their efforts to improve the health of our community is inspiring, and we look

forward to working in partnership with them.” The mission of The Healing Trust, a private grant making foundation, is the sacred work of fostering healing and wholeness for vulnerable populations through strategic investing, philanthropy, and advocacy.

Recipients of the contributions include non-profit organizations from 40 counties in Middle Tennessee that focus on advocacy, physical health, mental health, recovery from alcohol and drug abuse or healing from abuse, neglect, and violence, including CASA of Williamson County.

This year’s grants bring the collective grant making of The Healing Trust to over $77 million since 2002. The Trust, while created out of the sale of Baptist Hospital to Ascension Health/St. Thomas Health Services, is a private, independent foundation and is not affiliated with the St. Thomas Health Services or the St. Thomas Health Services Fund.

Founded in 1998, Bridges Domestic Violence Center is a non-profit organization and the only domestic violence shelter in Williamson County.