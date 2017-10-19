Brightstone raises $113,000 with tournament at Governors Club

BRIGHTSTONE

The “18 Holes for Special Souls” Jim Hinton Memorial Golf Benefit attracted 38 golfers and 25 support partners, raising more than $113,000 to support programs that provide essential job training and life enhancing opportunities for adults with special needs in the community.

While most events invite golfers on the green for a pay-to-play fee, the golfers participating in the benefit for BrightStone commit to individually raise $3,000 or more for the event.

Helping adults with special needs is the goal. Golf is the excuse!

In a press release highlighting the tournament, BrightStone gave shout-outs to Sonic and Bar-B-Cutie for providing breakfast and Chuy’s for providing lunch. The nonproft also thanked the leading event sponsors: Russ Harms, Kevin Gabhart, AON Foundation, Beecher Carlson Insurance Services, Don and Beth Stinnett, and Gary and Brenda Hauk.

The full list of golf sponsors is at www.BrightStoneGolf.com.

“This event is the most fun you’ll have golfing for a worthy cause,” said Randy Elliott, Director of Advancement for BrightStone. “The Governor’s Club in Brentwood was the perfect course to have an enjoyable day in support of BrightStone. The best part is having all the BrightStone students join us out on the course to cheer on the golfers and remind us why this program is so essential for this community.”

Visit www.BrightStoneGolf.com to learn more about how to support BrightStone and encourage these passionate men and women who have continued to serve BrightStone as a Golfer or Support Partner.

All proceeds benefit the adults who attend BrightStone and live each day with intellectual and developmental challenges. Brightstone’s mission is to provide a comprehensive work, social support, and future residential community for adults with special needs, expanding their potential and helping them develop mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually.

To learn more about Brightstone and their vision, visit www.BrightStone.org or call 615-790-4888.