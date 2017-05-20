Bring your lunch: we’re going to build a robot

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Columbia State Community College will host youth robotics camps for middle and high school students ages 11-14 on the Williamson campus.

The goal of each camp is to increase students’ understanding and encourage excitement for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Robotics will be used to promote the various aspects of STEM with an emphasis on technology. Beginner level campers will build Lego EV3 robots, and advanced campers will build a VEX robot applying the skills they learned in the beginner course.

The camps will focus on learning the concepts of programming, engineering practices and teamwork. Students will work with, build and program physical robots. Beginner and advanced camps will be available.

Williamson Campus (beginner) June 13-16

Williamson Campus (beginner) June 20-23

Williamson Campus (advanced) June 27-30

The cost to attend camps on the Williamson Campus is $125. Students will need to provide their own lunch and drinks.

For more information, or to register, visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/ RoboticsCamp.