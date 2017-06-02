Brookfield subdivision celebrates second pool pavilion

The Brookfield Home Owners Association celebrated the opening of their new pool pavilion with a celebratory ribbon cutting at their annual Memorial Day event.

The new pavilion is located at 1591 Shining Ore Drive, Brentwood.

Brookfield is located north of Sunset Road, between Concord Pass and Waller Road. There are 450 homes in the development.

A steering committee of HOA board members Amy Silvers, Chrissy Gstell and Stacey Longest worked to oversee the project. TLP Ventures was awarded the project in the fall of last year after it was approved by the City of Brentwood Planning Commission.

Ghertner & Company, the community management company, provided a congratulatory themed cake to recognize the HOA on the completion of their project. The new venue will be enjoyed for years to come by the members of the community.

The pavilion and new restroom facilities represent a $165,000 capital investment in the second pool facility at Brookfield. Special thanks to TLP Ventures, Gardens of Babylon, Greater Nashville Pool, Graham’s Outdoor Furniture and Ghertner & Company Accounting for their assistance with the project. Elecia Beard is the Community Association Manager.