Goodwill donation drive to support Brentwood Bruins football this Saturday

Brentwood High School football fans have a chance to support the Bruins this Saturday, May 20 by participating in a Goodwill donation drive fundraiser.

Goodwill trailers will be set up in the BHS parking lot from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to collect donated items. Football team members will be on hand to help unload and load donations.

The event is being sponsored by the 12th Man Club, an organization for parents of football players and cheerleaders at BHS as well as for other members of the community who want to support Bruins football.

The club helps raise money to pay for such things as team apparel, equipment and pre-game meals, according to the Bruins’ website.

Goodwill will pay the club a certain amount per pound of donations brought in on Saturday, so the more you bring the more you help out the team.

The donated items will, of course, also go toward funding Goodwill’s “mission of providing employment and training opportunities for people who have disabilities and others who have trouble finding and keeping jobs.”

Everyone who donates will be able to get a tax receipt to document their gift.

For a list of items that Goodwill accepts, scroll down to the bottom of this page.