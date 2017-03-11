Bryan White headlines “Take the Cake” fundraiser for DUI Court Foundation

Academy of Country Music and Grammy Award-Winning artist Bryan White will present an intimate acoustic performance to cap “Take the Cake,” a fundraiser March 30 at the Franklin Theatre on behalf of The DUI Court Foundation of Williamson County.

White, a Williamson County resident, is known worldwide for such chart-topping hits as “Someone Else’s Star,” “Rebecca Lynn,” “I’m Not Supposed To Love You Anymore,” and “God Gave You Me,” White has charted 17 singles on Billboard’s Country Charts, earned six number-one singles, two platinum records, and two gold records. His duet with superstar Shania Twain, “From This Moment On,” went to number four on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart.

“Take the Cake” starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, with a Charity Cake Auction where audience members may bid on specialized cakes — many with valuable gift packages included. The event will culminate with White’s performance.

Tally Osburn, president of the DUI Court Foundation, said generous sponsorship helped make the live music portion of the event possible.

“We are so grateful to our generous sponsors,” Osburn said in a press release announcing the event and headliner. “This is the first year we’ve done a live music fundraiser, so their support was especially vital. In particular, we’re thankful to the Beth and Preston Ingram Foundation, John Milazo and Misty Parks of Milazo Law PC, and Scott and Tammy Tubandt. Additionally, we appreciate the sponsorship of Cumberland Heights, Discovery Place, Foundations Recovery Network, Franklin Synergy Bank, Full Service Insurance Agency, JourneyPure Addiction Treatment, Redwood Toxicology, Stites & Harbison PLLC, and YOUR Williamson/Robertson Media Group.”

Bryan White’s performance benefits the DUI Court Foundation of Williamson County, a 501(c)3 non-profit that raises funds for the work of the DUI Court. Founded in 2010, Williamson County’s DUI Court is a recovery court program offering those charged with a 2nd or 3rd DUI the opportunity to enroll in an intensive year-long, court-supervised program involving mandatory jail time, weekly treatment appointments, drug testing, and recovery meeting attendance.

Participants who complete the program are almost 20 times less likely to reoffend.

Tickets are selling briskly, and may be purchased online at www.franklintheatre.com. To bring awareness to this event, Bryan White is scheduled to perform live on Channel 4’s “Today in Nashville,” airing at 11 a.m. on Thursday March 16, on Nashville’s NBC affiliate.

For more information about the event, contact Tally Osburn at tosburn11@comcast.net.

For additional information about DUI Court, visit www.DUICourtFoundation.org.