Buerger, Moseley & Carson names King new associate

Courtney King has joined the Franklin law firm Buerger, Moseley & Carson, PLC as an associate.

King graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University in 2013, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Psychology. During her undergraduate term at Indiana, King was awarded the “Outstanding Senior Award” in the Department of Criminal Justice and was invited to join Phi Beta Kappa. She also served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Monroe County, Indiana.

King received her law degree from Vanderbilt University School of Law in 2016. While in law school, she was a member of the Moot Court Board and participated in the Family Law and Domestic Violence Clinic.

King started as a clerk with Buerger, Moseley & Carson in 2015 and now joins as an associate, where she will focus her practice primarily on civil litigation.

King joins members Jeff Moseley, Lisa Carson, Robert Cook, Ken Young, Kyle Simonton, Lee Ann Thompson and associates Drew Hughes, Scott Gardner, Michelle Koehly, Kelsey Boyle and Andrew Preston in the practice.